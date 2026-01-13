Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair to contest All Ireland Final

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are through to the FAI Senior B National Cup Final having navigated their way past Glenamaddy Community School in Tuesday’s Semi Final at Ray McSharry Park in Sligo.

The Galway side hit the front in the opening minute but a double from Maria Ni Ghallchoir in the opening half seen the Donegal outfit run out 2-1 winners and take their place in the decider.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair will meet either Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara of Naas or St. Peter’s Community School Passage West Cork in the final – they play on Thursday.

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

13 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

13 January 2026
IMG_6911
News, Around the Northwest, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

13 January 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted today

13 January 2026
