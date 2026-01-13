Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair to contest All Ireland Final

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are through to the FAI Senior B National Cup Final having navigated their way past Glenamaddy Community School in Tuesday’s Semi Final at Ray McSharry Park in Sligo.

The Galway side hit the front in the opening minute but a double from Maria Ni Ghallchoir in the opening half seen the Donegal outfit run out 2-1 winners and take their place in the decider.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair will meet either Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara of Naas or St. Peter’s Community School Passage West Cork in the final – they play on Thursday.