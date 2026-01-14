Almost €1.2 million spent on Leader projects in Donegal last year

Almost €1.2 million was allocated to projects by Donegal Local Development last year under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme.

Almost €1.2 million was allocated to projects by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) in 2025 under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme.

A total of 20 projects benefited from funding amounting to €1,193,493.50 under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme, delivered locally by DLDC on behalf of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Funding is allocated under three themes:

Economic development and job creation

Rural infrastructure and social inclusion

Sustainable development of the rural environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation

Among the allocations was €200,000 for a climate friendly upgrade of engines and waterjets for Donegal Bay Waterbus, Convoy Community First Responders received €8,242 for the purchase of defibrillators, The Bee Pods was awarded €19,692.54 for a range of climate change mitigation measures, €49,925 was allocated to Castle Adventure Open Farm for on-site glamping facilities, and the Creevy Activity Hub was allocated €200,000 for the development of changing rooms.

Rural Development Manager, Sinead McLaughlin, says, “The allocation of almost €1.2 million in LEADER funding for Donegal in 2025 is significant. It brings the total amount of funding secured for the county to €1,428,223.62 since the beginning of the current 2023-2027 LEADER programme. The investment supports rural development, enterprise growth, tourism, and community initiatives, for the betterment of local communities.”