Almost €1.2 million spent on Leader projects in Donegal last year

Almost €1.2 million was allocated to projects by Donegal Local Development last year under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme.

A total of 20 projects benefited from the funding.

The LEADER programme is designed to engage, resource, and enable local communities to manage local development in their area.

Sinead McLaughlin is DLDC’s Rural Development Manager…………..

Release in full –

Almost €1.2 million was allocated to projects by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) in 2025 under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme
A total of 20 projects benefited from funding amounting to €1,193,493.50 under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme, delivered locally by DLDC on behalf of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). 
The LEADER programme is designed to engage, resource, and enable local communities to manage local development in their area. 
Funding is allocated under three themes: 
  • Economic development and job creation 
  • Rural infrastructure and social inclusion 
  • Sustainable development of the rural environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation 
Among the allocations was €200,000 for a climate friendly upgrade of engines and waterjets for Donegal Bay Waterbus, Convoy Community First Responders received €8,242 for the purchase of defibrillators, The Bee Pods was awarded €19,692.54 for a range of climate change mitigation measures, €49,925 was allocated to Castle Adventure Open Farm for on-site glamping facilities, and the Creevy Activity Hub was allocated €200,000 for the development of changing rooms. 
Rural Development Manager, Sinead McLaughlin, says, “The allocation of almost €1.2 million in LEADER funding for Donegal in 2025 is significant. It brings the total amount of funding secured for the county to €1,428,223.62 since the beginning of the current 2023-2027 LEADER programme. The investment supports rural development, enterprise growth, tourism, and community initiatives, for the betterment of local communities.” 
For more information on LEADER funding and how to apply, visit dldc.org
