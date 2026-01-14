Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost €800,000 in Arts Council funding allocated to Donegal

The Arts Council has announced its most recent funding decisions as part of its 2026 development programme, awarding grants nationally totalling €72.3 million to 148 arts organisations, arts centres, local authorities and creative initiatives.

Organisations based in County Donegal receive a total of €794,500 for the coming year 2026.

Earagail Arts Festival has been allocated €305,000, the single biggest allocation.

 

The Regional Cultural Centre receives €204,500 and An Grianán Theatre receives €180,000, while €105,000 has been earmarked for Donegal County Council.

 

 

.

