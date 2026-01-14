Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Calls for heaters and dehumidifiers to be provided for homes affected by defective concrete

Donegal County Council is being urged to provide financial help for people in social homes affected by defective blocks.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who said between dampness and cracks, DCB homes are hard to heat, and support for the acquisition of heaters and dehumidifiers would be a major help.

Officials say if repair works are required to any Council owned social home in the county, the Tenant should contact Housing in the normal way.

However, Cllr Devine says with no word yet on a government scheme to remediate social homes, small, short term supports are necessary:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-01-14 083346
News, Audio, Top Stories

Team NI will continue to use the Ulster Flag at the Commonwealth games

14 January 2026
nctlogo
News

People being urged to watch out for new NCT scam

14 January 2026
cward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward claims EU is ‘bleeding Ireland dry’ during Mercosur debate

14 January 2026
crabs
News, Top Stories

Operation to recover 15,000 live crabs led to Inishowen road closure

14 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-01-14 083346
News, Audio, Top Stories

Team NI will continue to use the Ulster Flag at the Commonwealth games

14 January 2026
nctlogo
News

People being urged to watch out for new NCT scam

14 January 2026
cward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward claims EU is ‘bleeding Ireland dry’ during Mercosur debate

14 January 2026
crabs
News, Top Stories

Operation to recover 15,000 live crabs led to Inishowen road closure

14 January 2026
A large dehumidifier inside a house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for heaters and dehumidifiers to be provided for homes affected by defective concrete

14 January 2026
615155307_1311985364305840_1783092223472407775_n
News

Applications being taken for 2026 festival funding

14 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube