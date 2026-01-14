Calls for heaters and dehumidifiers to be provided for homes affected by defective concrete

Donegal County Council is being urged to provide financial help for people in social homes affected by defective blocks.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who said between dampness and cracks, DCB homes are hard to heat, and support for the acquisition of heaters and dehumidifiers would be a major help.

Officials say if repair works are required to any Council owned social home in the county, the Tenant should contact Housing in the normal way.

However, Cllr Devine says with no word yet on a government scheme to remediate social homes, small, short term supports are necessary: