Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

DCC seeking the location of Average Speed Cameras in Kilmacrennan

Donegal County Council is asking Transport Infrastructure Ireland to consider the installation of average speed cameras in Kilmacrennan in order to reduce the average speed through the village.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who said the junction from the church out onto the N56 remains a very dangerous spot, as does the Leiter Junction on the Letterkenny side.

Representations will also be made to Gardai.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Cllr McBride said the evidence shows these cameras work…….

 

The full discussion can be heard here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann’s ‘failings’ in Donegal highlighted in Dail debate

14 January 2026
LEADER
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €1.2 million spent on Leader projects in Donegal last year

14 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show 14/01/2026

14 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Over 100 admitted patients without beds in the North West this morning

14 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann’s ‘failings’ in Donegal highlighted in Dail debate

14 January 2026
LEADER
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €1.2 million spent on Leader projects in Donegal last year

14 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show 14/01/2026

14 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Over 100 admitted patients without beds in the North West this morning

14 January 2026
arts council
News

Almost €800,000 in Arts Council funding allocated to Donegal

14 January 2026
kilmacrennan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC seeking the location of Average Speed Cameras in Kilmacrennan

14 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube