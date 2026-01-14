DCC seeking the location of Average Speed Cameras in Kilmacrennan

Donegal County Council is asking Transport Infrastructure Ireland to consider the installation of average speed cameras in Kilmacrennan in order to reduce the average speed through the village.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who said the junction from the church out onto the N56 remains a very dangerous spot, as does the Leiter Junction on the Letterkenny side.

Representations will also be made to Gardai.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Cllr McBride said the evidence shows these cameras work…….

