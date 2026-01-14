Donegal come from behind to defeat Derry

Donegal have beaten Derry on a score-line of 1-18 to 1-16 in their Dr. McKenna Cup Semi-Final clash at Celtic Park this evening.

Jim McGuinness’ side trailed 0-10 to 0-07 at half time but a Daire O’Baoil goal in the second period paved the way for a Donegal victory.

Donegal will now play Monaghan in the Dr. McKenna Cup Final on Saturday at Healy Park after The Farney County’s 1-15 to 2-10 win over Tyrone at Inniskeen this evening.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time in Derry for Highland Radio Sport…