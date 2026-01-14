Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal come from behind to defeat Derry

Donegal have beaten Derry on a score-line of 1-18 to 1-16 in their Dr. McKenna Cup Semi-Final clash at Celtic Park this evening.

Jim McGuinness’ side trailed 0-10 to 0-07 at half time but a Daire O’Baoil goal in the second period paved the way for a Donegal victory.

Donegal will now play Monaghan in the Dr. McKenna Cup Final on Saturday at Healy Park after The Farney County’s 1-15 to 2-10 win over Tyrone at Inniskeen this evening.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time in Derry for Highland Radio Sport…

 

Donegal gritting routes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 LT BT
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted from 6am Thursday

14 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

14 January 2026
Scooter seized
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seize e-scooters

14 January 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for early planning on Summer tourism in Inishowen

14 January 2026
Advertisement

