EU can demand the suspension of Grok – Carberry

A Midlands North West MEP has called on the European Commission to suspend Grok across the EU if the platform continues to host AI-generated sexualised images of adults and children.

Nina Carberry, whose proposals for an EU-wide age-verification system were recently adopted by the European Parliament, said there have been plenty of expressions of concern and multiple warnings from the European Commission and Coimisiún na Meán in recent days, but what’s needed now is decisive action.

Ms Carberry says the provisions to allow that Grok to be suspended are already in place…………….