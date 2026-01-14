Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Institute sign Cahir McMonigle as Peter Hutton continues to build squad

Institute Football Club have announced the signing of Cahir McMonigle, who joins the club ahead of the next phase of the campaign.

McMonigle arrives having impressed with his technical ability, attacking contribution, and physical profile during recent assessments.

His addition forms part of the club’s ongoing recruitment work under First Team Manager Peter Hutton, as Institute continue to strengthen the squad in key areas and build competitive depth for the remainder of the season during this January Transfer Window.

The signing further underlines the club’s commitment to developing a dynamic, balanced group and maintaining momentum both on and off the pitch.

Cahir had this to say about the signing:

“I’m Delighted to get it over the line, Hopefully I can push on now and help the team and chip in a couple of goals this 2nd half of the season and looking forward to getting started!”

First Team Manager Peter Hutton spoke to Institute Media on signing Cahir:

I’m delighted to have signed young Cahir now coming in being a good addition between now and the rest of the season to help the boys particularly in the forward areas, so which we are a bit depleted so again in and will help strengthen these areas!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal gritting routes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 LT BT
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted from 6am Thursday

14 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

14 January 2026
Scooter seized
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seize e-scooters

14 January 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for early planning on Summer tourism in Inishowen

14 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal gritting routes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 LT BT
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted from 6am Thursday

14 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

14 January 2026
Scooter seized
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seize e-scooters

14 January 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for early planning on Summer tourism in Inishowen

14 January 2026
Muted Yellow Conversation Starter Question Instagram Post - 1
News, Top Stories

Overcrowding at the Emergency Department in Altagelvin Hospital

14 January 2026
MAry Lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cancer treatment issues raised in the Dáil

14 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube