Institute sign Cahir McMonigle as Peter Hutton continues to build squad

Institute Football Club have announced the signing of Cahir McMonigle, who joins the club ahead of the next phase of the campaign.

McMonigle arrives having impressed with his technical ability, attacking contribution, and physical profile during recent assessments.

His addition forms part of the club’s ongoing recruitment work under First Team Manager Peter Hutton, as Institute continue to strengthen the squad in key areas and build competitive depth for the remainder of the season during this January Transfer Window.

The signing further underlines the club’s commitment to developing a dynamic, balanced group and maintaining momentum both on and off the pitch.

Cahir had this to say about the signing:

“I’m Delighted to get it over the line, Hopefully I can push on now and help the team and chip in a couple of goals this 2nd half of the season and looking forward to getting started!”

First Team Manager Peter Hutton spoke to Institute Media on signing Cahir:

I’m delighted to have signed young Cahir now coming in being a good addition between now and the rest of the season to help the boys particularly in the forward areas, so which we are a bit depleted so again in and will help strengthen these areas!”