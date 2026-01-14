Mark English sets new Irish Indoor 600m record

Mark English has clocked a new Irish Indoor 600m record this evening at Track & Field Live in the National Indoor Arena.
The Finn Valley Athlete came home in a time of 1:15.80, bettering his previous best of 1:16.64 set in 2024.
