Ward claims EU is ‘bleeding Ireland dry’ during Mercosur debate

A Donegal TD has claimed that the European Union is bleeding Ireland dry with nothing coming in return.

Deputy Charles Ward was speaking in the Dail during the debate on a Sinn Fein motion calling on the government to ask its MEPs to continue fighting the EU – Mercosur Agreement.

Ireland was one of five countries to oppose the deal but opposition parties say it was too little too late.

Deputy Ward says Ireland is capitulating to Europe, and the betrayal of the fishing industry is about to be replicated in the agriculture sector.

Deputy Ward says Ireland’s no vote last week was nothing but an empty gesture to save face…….

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told the debate the opposition is conveniently ignoring all the hard work done by Irish officials to improve the Mercosur deal.

Neale Richmond says we are doing all we can given our status and influence in Europe………………….