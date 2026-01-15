Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
BPFI head says banks have a duty of care in DCB meeting

 

The head of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland has told a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee that banks have a duty of care to their customers, and one of those is not to lend money to people who don’t have the capacity to repay.

Brian Hayes said that is why a working group is working at a national level to identify funding streams and early payment options to allow more people come on to the remediation scheme.

On the IS465 standard, he said it is critical that amendments currently being considered by the National Standards Authority of Ireland are such that issues affecting mortgageability and saleability are addressed.

My Hayes told Highland Radio News it’s vital that the market can start to move again………..

