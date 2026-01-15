DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told here is currently no funding available for an accessibility audit in Letterkenny.

Officials were responding to a call from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says as a town with a population of over 5,000, Letterkenny is required to develop an Accessibility Strategy, with an audit regarded as a fundamental part of that process.

He says the council should contact the government to seek funding for an audit, and start working on a local strategy as quickly as possible…………….