DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told here is currently no funding available for an accessibility audit in Letterkenny.

Officials were responding to a call from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says as a town with a population of over 5,000, Letterkenny is required to develop an Accessibility Strategy, with an audit regarded as a fundamental part of that process.

He says the council should contact the government to seek funding for an audit, and start working on a local strategy as quickly as possible…………….

 

roads policing
News, Top Stories

Update – Galdonagh Road reopened following earlier crash

15 January 2026
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

15 January 2026
grok
News, Top Stories

X says it will impose limits on AI chatbot Grok to prevent illegal use

15 January 2026
county house
News, Top Stories

Senior BPFI officials in Lifford to meet with DCC's Defective Blocks Committee

15 January 2026
