Donegal Motor Club to Host Annual Awards Night on Saturday

The Donegal Motor Club has announced that its annual Awards Night will take place this Saturday, 17th January, 2026, at the St Eunans GAA Clubhouse.

The event, held in association with the Donegal Commercial Vehicles Club Championship, serves as a celebration of the local motorsport season.

The evening is set to honour the top DMC performers across the club’s various events in 2025.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the night, guiding attendees through the presentation of the Donegal Commercial Vehicles Club Championship 2026 awards.

Beyond the trophies, the night promises a social atmosphere for the Donegal Motorclub community, featuring music and finger food along with a number of special guests attending to help mark the occasion.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm.

Club Members & local Motorsport enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and support the local Motorsport community as they reflect on another successful year of motorsport in Donegal.