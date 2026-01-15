Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street closed following collision

Gardai say Lower Main Street in Letterkenny has been closed to traffic following a collision, and is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.
Diversions are in place at Oliver Plunkett Road and Oldtown Road. There are no further details.
