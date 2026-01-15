Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street closed following collision

Gardai say Lower Main Street in Letterkenny has been closed to traffic following a collision, and is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

Diversions are in place at Oliver Plunkett Road and Oldtown Road. There are no further details.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gritting 124
News

Select gritting routes to be treated from 6pm Thursday

15 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters. Ep 279: How you can avail of a UK pension – plus Local Enterprise Supports

15 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-15 135859
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street closed following collision

15 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigate reports of gunshots

15 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

gritting 124
News

Select gritting routes to be treated from 6pm Thursday

15 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters. Ep 279: How you can avail of a UK pension – plus Local Enterprise Supports

15 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-15 135859
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street closed following collision

15 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigate reports of gunshots

15 January 2026
bpfi
News, Audio, Top Stories

BPFI head says banks have a duty of care in DCB meeting

15 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show 15/01/2026

15 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube