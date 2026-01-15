Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man detained on suspicion of indecent exposure in Derry

A 35 year old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The arrest follows two alleged incidents in the city this week, one of them outside a school.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a man indecently exposed himself in the Culmore Road area of the city. It happened shortly after 3.30, in the vicinity of a school.

The suspect in this incident is described as a black male, approximately six foot tall and wore a blue coat, blue chino-type trousers, dark-coloured shoes, had a tight short haircut and with an athletic build, and aged between 30 and 40 years old.

Then, at around 2.20 yesterday morning, a woman was reportedly followed by a man she didn’t know while walking on Great James Street.

This male is described as having a dark skin tone, wore a black top and grey bottoms and followed the woman, walking a distance behind her. The woman made her way to safety, but was been left distressed by the incident.

Police have now confirmed an arrest, and are seeking information on both incidents, which they believe may be linked.

