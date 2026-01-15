Police in Derry make third arrest into serious assault

Police in Derry have now made three arrests as part of investigations into a serious assault on a man in Derry on 29th August 2025.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a planned arrest and search operation in the city today and remains in police custody at this time.

This follows the arrest of two men aged 34-years-old and 45-years-old on 5th November last year.

They were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, both were released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

PSNI say the operation carried out today was linked to INLA criminality and to date, a number of items have been seized.