PSNI in Derry investigate reports of gunshots

Police in Derry are investigating a report that gunshots were fired in the Tullymore Road area of Derry on Sunday, 11th January when a report was made shortly before 11pm.

A 31-year-old man was arrested following a search of a property in the Claudy area and subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Separately, on 15th January, police received a report of a video circulating of shots being fired, and are making enquiries in relation to this to establish if it is linked to the report made on Sunday 11 January.

Police appeal to anyone with information, or who may have relevant footage, to contact them on 101.

***********

(Release in Full)

Police are investigating a report that gunshots were fired in the Tullymore Road area of Derry/Londonderry.

As a line of enquiry, into the report made shortly before 11pm on Sunday 11 January, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch made an arrest and seized a vehicle on Tuesday, 13th January when a 31-year-old man was arrested following a search of a property in the Claudy area and subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Police continue to conduct reassurance patrols of the area and, as part of the police investigation, enquiries also include vehicle check points, house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV.

Today, separately, Thursday 15 January, police received a report of a video circulating of shots being fired, and are making enquiries in relation to this to establish if it is linked to the report made on Sunday 11 January.

Police appeal to anyone with information, or who may have relevant footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1489 of 11/01/26 or reference 191 of 15/01/26.

Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org