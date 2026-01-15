Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Safety works prioritised for Oldtown area of Letterkenny

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the Oldtown Bridge Junction and the Oldtown Junction to Lismonaghan Road are numbers one and two respectively on the Large Scale Low Cost Accident Priority list for the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The need for safety works was raised this week by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told an MD meeting that the council explore every funding avenue to support necessary road safety works.

The council is now preparing a study which look at the options, and recommend the optimal arrangements to be implemented.

Cllr Kelly says he is glad to hear the news………

