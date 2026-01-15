Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Select gritting routes to be treated from 6pm Thursday

Donegal County Council have said select gritting routes will be treated from 6pm, Thursday 15th January.

Road users are urged to assume no road is ice free.

The Routes:

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • LT: Letterkenny Town
  • BT: Buncrana Town Council
gritting 124
News

Select gritting routes to be treated from 6pm Thursday

15 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters. Ep 279: How you can avail of a UK pension – plus Local Enterprise Supports

15 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-15 135859
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street closed following collision

15 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigate reports of gunshots

15 January 2026
