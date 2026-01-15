Senior BPFI officials meeting with DCC’s Defective Blocks Committee

Senior personnel from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland are attending a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Blocks Committee today to discuss number of pressing issues regarding the government’s remediation scheme.

The Banking and Insurance Focus Group says it’s a critical engagement that must address crucial issues such as future mortgagability.

The focus group says professional bodies that make the property market function have clearly identified that the revised draft of IS465 is deeply flawed and problematic.

************************

Focus Group statement from last month –