X says it will impose limits on AI chatbot Grok to prevent illegal use

Social media site X says it will block its AI chatbot, Grok, from undressing images of real people.

It’s faced a global backlash following complaints the tool was being used to manipulate pictures of women and children.

Grok has already been banned in Indonesia and Malaysia, and is under investigation in a number of other countries after it emerged it AI chatbot was nudifying images of women and children.

Yesterday Gardaí confirmed they were actively examining 200 suspected cases of child sexual abuse related to Grok.

Overnight X confirmed it had implemented measures to stop the AI chatbot from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothing.

The move applies to all users of X, including paid subscribers, but only in those countries where such actions are deemed illegal.