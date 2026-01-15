Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

X says it will impose limits on AI chatbot Grok to prevent illegal use

Social media site X says it will block its AI chatbot, Grok, from undressing images of real people.

It’s faced a global backlash following complaints the tool was being used to manipulate pictures of women and children.

Grok has already been banned in Indonesia and Malaysia, and is under investigation in a number of other countries after it emerged it AI chatbot was nudifying images of women and children.

Yesterday Gardaí confirmed they were actively examining 200 suspected cases of child sexual abuse related to Grok.

Overnight X confirmed it had implemented measures to stop the AI chatbot from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothing.

The move applies to all users of X, including paid subscribers, but only in those countries where such actions are deemed illegal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Galdonagh Road closed following crash

15 January 2026
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

15 January 2026
grok
News, Top Stories

X says it will impose limits on AI chatbot Grok to prevent illegal use

15 January 2026
county house
News, Top Stories

Senior BPFI officials in Lifford to meet with DCC’s Defective Blocks Committee

15 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Galdonagh Road closed following crash

15 January 2026
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

15 January 2026
grok
News, Top Stories

X says it will impose limits on AI chatbot Grok to prevent illegal use

15 January 2026
county house
News, Top Stories

Senior BPFI officials in Lifford to meet with DCC’s Defective Blocks Committee

15 January 2026
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News

ESRI study finds people significantly overestimate immigration levels

15 January 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man detained on suspicion of indecent exposure in Derry

15 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube