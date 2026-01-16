All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

All roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Maintenance programme will be gritted from 8 o’clock tonight.
Meanwhile, the council says there’s a possibility of freezing rain from 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, with roads being potentially slippy.
