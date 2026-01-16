Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

All roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Maintenance programme will be gritted from 8 o’clock tonight.

Meanwhile, the council says there’s a possibility of freezing rain from 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, with roads being potentially slippy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

16 January 2026
Gritter
News

All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

16 January 2026
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn calls on Transport Minister to visit Letterkenny

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

16 January 2026
Gritter
News

All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

16 January 2026
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn calls on Transport Minister to visit Letterkenny

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

16 January 2026
bundoranBeachRescue118helicopter_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

RNLI Bundoran urge vigilance after beach incident

16 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube