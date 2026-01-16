Barrett joins French Premier League Club

Republic of Ireland international Amber Barrett has joined French club Racing Club Strasbourg from Standard Liege in Belgium.

The Milford native spent two and a half seasons with Standard Liege and in a social media post expressed her sincere thanks to all involved at the club, noting that she had arrived their low in confidence but her career picked up again and she helped them to cup success.

Her new club Racing Club Strasbourg competes in the French Premier League.

Barrett celebrates her 30th birthday today.