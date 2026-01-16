Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Barrett joins French Premier League Club

Republic of Ireland international Amber Barrett has joined French club Racing Club Strasbourg from Standard Liege in Belgium.

The Milford native spent two and a half seasons with Standard Liege and in a social media post expressed her sincere thanks to all involved at the club, noting that she had arrived their low in confidence but her career  picked up again and she helped them to cup success.

Her new club Racing Club Strasbourg competes in the French Premier League.

Barrett celebrates her 30th birthday today.

 

 

Top Stories

Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
666074de2473469c62174546_PEACEPLUS_Logo_and_Branding-768x332-1
News, Top Stories

€6.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to be announced today

16 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Road closure following collision near Falcarragh

16 January 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

16 January 2026
