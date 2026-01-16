Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

Detectives investigating the murder of Wayne Reid in Coleraine have today been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question a 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a planned arrest and search operation in Derry yesterday has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. The search was linked to INLA criminality, and saw local police supported by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The man was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious assault on a man in the city last August.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lough mourne
News, Top Stories

Water restrictions being imposed on the Lough Mourne Water Supply

16 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

16 January 2026
Gritter
News

All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

16 January 2026
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn calls on Transport Minister to visit Letterkenny

16 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

lough mourne
News, Top Stories

Water restrictions being imposed on the Lough Mourne Water Supply

16 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

16 January 2026
Gritter
News

All roads on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight

16 January 2026
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn calls on Transport Minister to visit Letterkenny

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

16 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube