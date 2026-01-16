Coleraine murder suspect remains in custody as man arrested in Derry INLA probe is released on bail

Detectives investigating the murder of Wayne Reid in Coleraine have today been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question a 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a planned arrest and search operation in Derry yesterday has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. The search was linked to INLA criminality, and saw local police supported by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The man was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious assault on a man in the city last August.