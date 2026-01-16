Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cross border programme launched to tackle air pollution

PEACE-Air, an initiative focused on improving air quality in Ireland, has been launched today in Letterkenny.

The €6.5 million PEACEPLUS funded project is being implemented on an all-island basis with multiple stake holders including Donegal County Council.

The initiative is being led by Letterkenny based ERNACT.

Cllr Jack Murray is ERNACT Chair……………

 

Speaking to Highland Radio News at ATU’s Letterkenny campus where today’s launch took place, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers said this is a hugely important programme…………………….

 

