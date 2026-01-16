Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested following disturbances in the Altnagelvin Hospital ED

A man’s been arrested in Derry on suspicion of assaulting police and causing criminal damage in the Emergency Department of Altnagelvin Hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, had been arrested in the Faustina Terrace area of the city yesterday evening, for being unlawfully at large and on suspicion of drug-related offences.

The man required medical attention and was taken to the Hospital where he damaged a toilet in the Emergency Department and also threw hospital equipment, causing injury to two police officers.

Police say this was a shocking incident that occurred in a public place where people go to receive urgent care and treatment, and it’s particularly reprehensible that it happened in the Emergency Department.

A spokesperson added this incident highlights the message that assaults on all emergency service workers, and any type of disruptive behaviour in that context is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust confirmed this incident will have an impact on their diagnostic services, along with the cost of replacing damaged equipment, and they are working to ensure they can minimise any disruption to services within the ED Department.

The spokesperson added the Trust has a zero tolerance policy towards violent or disruptive behaviour, and urges the public to respect their staff and facilities at all times.

