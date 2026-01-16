McClean returns to Derry City ahead of 2026 campaign

Derry City have announced the re-signing of former player Patrick McClean on a 2-year deal.

McClean, a product of the club’s academy, made his debut over a decade ago when he appeared as a sub in a 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in September 2015.

He made 15 appearances for the Candy Stripes across the 2015 and 2016 season before departing for Waterford and was captain of the Blues side that clinched the First Division before making the move to Sligo Rovers.

McClean then returned to Brandywell for the 2019 season but left midway through that campaign to join Glentoran in the Irish League.

An extended spell in East Belfast saw him rack up 184 appearances for the Glens, before he was tempted back to the Sligo Showgrounds in the summer of 2025.

He was a vital part of Sligo’s battle against relegation, scoring twice in fourteen appearances for the Bit O’Red last year.

In a statement on the club’s website, City manager Tiernan Lynch said:

“He is a lad I know well, has spent a lot of time in the Irish League. He has been hugely impressive and it was time to get Paddy home.”

“In my opinion he was the bedrock at Sligo last year. He scored a very good goal against us and had some top quality performance.”

Derry City begin their 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at home to Sligo Rovers on the 6th of February.