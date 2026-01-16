Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

It has been confirmed that Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue was one of the Ministers paid due to a clerical error, and has entered a re-payment plan.

This error was made by the National Shared Services Office, which resulted in overpayments.

In a statement on behalf of Mr. McConalogue, it has been revealed that “the issue arose as a result of a voluntary reduction in salary that Minister McConalogue had applied to his salary of 10% of his Dáil and ministerial salary for each year of the previous government.”

Continuing it states, “The NSSO has subsequently indicated that they made a mistake and that the pension levy should have been paid on the part of the salary that was donated and Minister McConalogue subsequently received a bill for a pension levy to be paid on the money he had donated.”

It was then confirmed that Mr. McConalogue has “a payment plan agreed with the NSSO to clear this amount.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
666074de2473469c62174546_PEACEPLUS_Logo_and_Branding-768x332-1
News, Top Stories

€6.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to be announced today

16 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Road closure following collision near Falcarragh

16 January 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

16 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
666074de2473469c62174546_PEACEPLUS_Logo_and_Branding-768x332-1
News, Top Stories

€6.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to be announced today

16 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Road closure following collision near Falcarragh

16 January 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

16 January 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry

16 January 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB committee chair says meeting with BPFI was positive

16 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube