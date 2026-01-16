McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

It has been confirmed that Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue was one of the Ministers paid due to a clerical error, and has entered a re-payment plan.

This error was made by the National Shared Services Office, which resulted in overpayments.

In a statement on behalf of Mr. McConalogue, it has been revealed that “the issue arose as a result of a voluntary reduction in salary that Minister McConalogue had applied to his salary of 10% of his Dáil and ministerial salary for each year of the previous government.”

Continuing it states, “The NSSO has subsequently indicated that they made a mistake and that the pension levy should have been paid on the part of the salary that was donated and Minister McConalogue subsequently received a bill for a pension levy to be paid on the money he had donated.”

It was then confirmed that Mr. McConalogue has “a payment plan agreed with the NSSO to clear this amount.”