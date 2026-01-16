Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McHugh aiming for first title as Westmeath manager

New Westmeath boss Mark McHugh will aim to land some pre-season silverware this evening.

The Lake County, managed by Kilcar native and 2012 All-Ireland winner McHugh, make the trip to Newbridge to face Kildare in the final of football’s O’Byrne Cup.

McHugh was involved in former manager Dermott McCabe’s backroom team last year and has local men Emmett McDonnell and Jamie Gunoud as part of his management team, while the rest is made up of Ulster men – Tyrone’s Ryan Daly and Stephen Beattie are in as Head Coach and Coach and Armagh’s Tom Gribben looks after the Strength & Conditioning.

The plate final in the FBD Connacht Football League sees Roscommon take on Sligo at Bekan.

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

16 January 2026
bundoranBeachRescue118helicopter_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

RNLI Bundoran urge vigilance after beach incident

16 January 2026
Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
Advertisement

