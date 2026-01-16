McHugh aiming for first title as Westmeath manager

New Westmeath boss Mark McHugh will aim to land some pre-season silverware this evening.

The Lake County, managed by Kilcar native and 2012 All-Ireland winner McHugh, make the trip to Newbridge to face Kildare in the final of football’s O’Byrne Cup.

McHugh was involved in former manager Dermott McCabe’s backroom team last year and has local men Emmett McDonnell and Jamie Gunoud as part of his management team, while the rest is made up of Ulster men – Tyrone’s Ryan Daly and Stephen Beattie are in as Head Coach and Coach and Armagh’s Tom Gribben looks after the Strength & Conditioning.

The plate final in the FBD Connacht Football League sees Roscommon take on Sligo at Bekan.