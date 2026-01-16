Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McHugh says cancelling of Derry game is “extremely disappointing”

Finn Park

Finn Harps’ pre-season friendly against rivals Derry City, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been called off.

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh has expressed his disappointment and told club media that the game was requested by Derry and Harps accommodated changes at their end, so to have it cancelled at short notice was, as he put it, “extremely disappointing”.

He added: “At this level you would expect a club with Derry’s resources and academy to be able to fulfil a friendly. It’s frustrating for us, for the players, and for our supporters who were looking forward to the match.”

Meanwhile, in a one line reference to the game on their facebook page, Derry City FC confirmed that the game was off, but did not elaborate.

The post did add that next up for the City squad is a trip to Spain for a training camp and they will return for the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup game against Institute which is pencilled in for Tuesday 27th January at the Brandywell. 

Harps’ next preseason game is scheduled for the 31st of January at the Showgrounds against Sligo Rovers.

