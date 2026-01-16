Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

New figures from the Department of Housing shows that over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal in the last two years.

Over the last five years over 3,500 news homes have been commenced.

The report shows that nationally during 2025, 16,412 homes were commenced with 789 in Donegal.

This figure is lower than in 2024 which the Department say was due to 2024 having a significant boost through Government initiatives.1,984 housing units were commenced in Donegal across 2024 and 2025 combined.

This marks a 96% increase on the 1,011 units commenced during the previous two‑year period (2022–2023), highlighting a substantial uplift in construction activity within the county.

Over the last five years 3,504 units were commenced in Donegal adding to the national figure of 176,206 during that time.

