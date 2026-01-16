Paramedics assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report that two paramedics from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were assaulted when working in the city last night.

PSNI statement in full-

Police in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report that two paramedics from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were assaulted when working in the city last night, Thursday 15 January.

Police received a report just before 9.15pm that a paramedic had been assaulted in the vicinity of Victoria Gate, near Strand Road. It was reported the assault occurred when paramedics had responded to a call and were dealing with a male. At this time, an unknown female is reported to have kicked one of the paramedics. Their colleague is reported to also have been assaulted when they attempted to intervene and help.

The female suspect then reportedly fled the area.

As police enquiries continue, Inspector Gahan appeals to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what occurred, or has information, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1472 of 15/01/26.

Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

‘Disgraceful incident’

Inspector Gahan added: “This was a disgraceful incident. Assaults on emergency services workers are unacceptable and those who commit such assaults can expect to face the judicial process.”

NIAS Chief Exec (Int), Maxine Paterson, expressed her concern at this incident, saying: “I am deeply concerned by this incident. Our paramedics were carrying out their duties, providing care to someone in need, when they were assaulted. Violence or abuse towards our staff is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated.”