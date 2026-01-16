Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Tusla welcome latest HIQA report for the Donegal service area

Tusla has welcomed the latest HIQA Inspection report for the Donegal service area.

This HIQA inspection monitored compliance with the National Standards for the Protection and Welfare of Children.

HIQA assessed against five standards and found the Donegal service area to be compliant with two standards, and substantially compliant with three standards.

Overall, Tusla say, the inspection found the service effectively safeguarded children.

It found the service operated in adherence with relevant legislation, policies and standards to protect children and promote their welfare.

The report notes that staff and managers have the required skills and knowledge necessary to actively promote child centred support and deliver timely and consistent services.

The report also notes that the systems risks identified in the previous inspection of the area were addressed.

The inspection found clear governance in place to oversee and ensure the delivery of safe and good quality services.

Area Manager of Donegal Tusla, Marie Crawley said she was “very pleased with the content of the report which reflects the significant and ongoing progress being made in the quality of the service being delivered across our Child Protection and Welfare service in Donegal”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
666074de2473469c62174546_PEACEPLUS_Logo_and_Branding-768x332-1
News, Top Stories

€6.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to be announced today

16 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Road closure following collision near Falcarragh

16 January 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

16 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
666074de2473469c62174546_PEACEPLUS_Logo_and_Branding-768x332-1
News, Top Stories

€6.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to be announced today

16 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Road closure following collision near Falcarragh

16 January 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

Over 1,900 homes commenced in Donegal over the last two years

16 January 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry

16 January 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB committee chair says meeting with BPFI was positive

16 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube