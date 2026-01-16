Water restrictions being imposed on the Lough Mourne Water Supply

There may be water supply interruptions at night-time across parts of East Donegal because of new restrictions being imposed by Uisce Eireann.

The water utility says due to critically low water levels across the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Scheme, restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 8am in order to allow reservoir levels recharge and maintain a daytime supply for customers.

They say customers supplied by the Main Reservoir in Lough Mourne and Corradooey Reservoir in the Twin Towns, and the Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, Rossgier areas may experience low pressure or supply disruptions during these times. These restrictions will remain in place until reservoir levels replenish.

Urging people to conserve water and report leaks, Uisce Eireann says a combination of increased demand and several bursts across the network has resulted in reservoir levels depleting significantly, and these restrictions will remain in place until reservoir levels replenish.

Uisce Eireann release in full –

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan explained: “We regret any inconvenience as a result of these overnight restrictions. We are appealing to all customer

s in the impacted areas to conserve water during this time, as the reservoirs replenish. This will help prevent additional strain on the local supply.”

“We have deployed additional resources to try to identify the sources of the demand and repair any leaks across the supply zone. While our frontline crews are working to manage water supply across the area and repair any leaks on the network, we need the help of our customers to conserve water while water levels remain critically low.

“Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses. We would also urge members of the public to continue to report any leaks or bursts on the public water network to our Customer Care Team on 1800 278 278, which is open 24/7.

“It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference.”

For more simple ways to conserve water, check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) which can help people work out how much water they are currently using and how they can conserve even more.

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

On the Farm

Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

– Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts. Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning. Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.

If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing. Consider Rainwater Harvesting – rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g., plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

– rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g., plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems. Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.

Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding. There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/business/take-action/agriculture/

Uisce Éireann, as one of the leading water utilities in this space, has a first-of-its-kind dedicated water stewardship programme where we work with businesses to help them understand and reduce their water use. Find out more at water.ie/businessconserve with advice for a range of industries including hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and small businesses.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the Text Alerts section of the website.