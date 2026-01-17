Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Chambers welcomes cross border element of ERNACT’s new air pollution initiative

The Public Expenditure Minister says the government wants to see more cross border initiatives in areas such as health.

Jack Chambers was speaking at the ATU in Letterkenny  yesterday afternoon, where he attended the launch of PEACE-Air, an all-Ireland initiative focused on improving air quality in Ireland, led by Letterkenny based ERNACT. Stormont Finance Minister John O’Dowd was also at the launch.

Minister Chambers told Highland Radio News that cross border collaboration, particularly in the area of research, will benefit everyone on hew island of Ireland…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Health Service so bad that people fear going to hospital – McCrossan

17 January 2026
Jack Chambers Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers welcomes cross border element of ERNACT’s new air pollution initiative

17 January 2026
Air Pollution
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cross border programme launched to tackle air pollution

16 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday January 16th

16 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Health Service so bad that people fear going to hospital – McCrossan

17 January 2026
Jack Chambers Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers welcomes cross border element of ERNACT’s new air pollution initiative

17 January 2026
Air Pollution
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cross border programme launched to tackle air pollution

16 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday January 16th

16 January 2026
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Paramedics assaulted in Derry

16 January 2026
Altnagelvin_Area_Hospital_SMC_2011
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following disturbances in the Altnagelvin Hospital ED

16 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube