Chambers welcomes cross border element of ERNACT’s new air pollution initiative

The Public Expenditure Minister says the government wants to see more cross border initiatives in areas such as health.

Jack Chambers was speaking at the ATU in Letterkenny yesterday afternoon, where he attended the launch of PEACE-Air, an all-Ireland initiative focused on improving air quality in Ireland, led by Letterkenny based ERNACT. Stormont Finance Minister John O’Dowd was also at the launch.

Minister Chambers told Highland Radio News that cross border collaboration, particularly in the area of research, will benefit everyone on hew island of Ireland…….