Reassurances given to women over the safety of paracetamol

Pregnant women are being reassured paracetamol remains safe to use, following a major new international review.

Research in The Lancet found no evidence linking the drug to autism, ADHD or intellectual disability in children, following a study of two million pregnancies.

The findings rubbish Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary, with experts stressing that untreated pain or fever during pregnancy can carry greater risks than paracetamol itself.

Dr Brendan O’Shea, Professor in Primary Care at Trinity College, says it’s a win for common sense: