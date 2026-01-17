Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Reassurances given to women over the safety of paracetamol

Pregnant women are being reassured paracetamol remains safe to use, following a major new international review.

Research in The Lancet found no evidence linking the drug to autism, ADHD or intellectual disability in children, following a study of two million pregnancies.

The findings rubbish Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary, with experts stressing that untreated pain or fever during pregnancy can carry greater risks than paracetamol itself.

Dr Brendan O’Shea, Professor in Primary Care at Trinity College, says it’s a win for common sense:

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

17 January 2026
pregnant-gd53aa436b_1920
News, Audio

Reassurances given to women over the safety of paracetamol

17 January 2026
Ursula Von De Leyen
News, Audio

EU Mercosur trade deal to be officially signed today

17 January 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Four people arrested in connection with murder of man in Derry

17 January 2026
