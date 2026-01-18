Concerns raised for 17-year-old missing from Derry

Police in Derry have expressed their concern for a teenager missing from the city.

17-year-old Cian McDowell was last seen walking down Shiquay street at approximately 2:25pm this afternoon.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height, with a slim build, ginger hair in a shorth tight buzz cut.

He has a tattoo on his right hand, a half-sleeve and a name on his left arm.

Cian was last seen wearing black trainers, black jogging bottoms with red writing, a black jacket and a grey top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101.