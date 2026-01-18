“I can’t wait to get started” – James McClean is a Candy Stripe once again

Derry City yesterday announced the signing of James McClean, who re-joins his hometown club from Wrexham on a multi–year deal.

The 36 year old returns to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium nearly 15 years after leaving to join Sunderland.

Arguably one of the most successful exports from the League of Ireland, the player has made nearly 600 appearances during his time in England and was capped over 100 times for the Republic of Ireland.

McClean made his City debut in July 2008 and scored in a 4-1 victory over Bohemians in the League Cup, making his League debut later that year.

He was instrumental in the victorious 2010 campaign in the First Division, scoring 8 times as City clinched promotion back to the top flight.

His form continued into the Premier Division in the 2011 season, prompting Sunderland to move for the player in August 2011. His first spell for the Candystripes saw him appear 88 times, notching up 18 goals.

His impact with Sunderland was swift, making his Premier League debut in December 2011 and picking up their Young Player of the Year of the 2011-12 season.

After a couple of season on Wearside, he moved to Wigan where he appeared 86 times and was named Player of the Year in the 2014-15 season when the side reached the Championship playoffs.

He returned to the Premier League with a move to West Brom appearing over 100 times for the Baggies.

His next move was to Stoke City where his contribution was again recognised when he was voted Player of the Year in the 19-20 season. A return to Wigan saw him help the side win promotion back to the Championship and McClean was voted in the EFL Team of the Year.

James has played a central role in Wrexham’s high profile success, winning back to back promotions in recent years and was named Club Captain last summer.

This season has seen him appear 19 times for the Welsh side before the decision to move home.

His international career is a testament to his skill and commitment and he is only of only a handful of players to have achieved a century of caps for the the Republic of Ireland national team.

He made his international debut in February 2012 against Czechia and was a part of the squads for both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

He has also scored memorable goals for the Boys in Green, particularly against Austria and Wales, vital matchwinners in key qualifiers.

Despite being “away” for over a decade, James has been a regular attendee at City games both at home and on the road.

McClean said upon being unveiled as a Derry City player…

“Its a bit surreal that its here and its happened but I can’t wait to get started. Wrexham and how they have dealt with this, absolute touch of class, they made as easy as possible to come home. I spoke to the manager and I told him, the place I want to go is home”

“I like challenges in the career and this is now probably one of the best challenges I get to take on. This is the last club of my career, this is where I am ending my career. If I was to win a League title here and go out in that way I couldn’t write the script any better”

Speaking about the return of James McClean, City boss Tiernan Lynch was clearly delighted to have got his man.

For my end and the teams end, it was a no brainer. What he has done in the game, it speaks for itself it does not need me to tell them. However what he is going to bring to our changing room, that experience and that discipline. I am absolutely delighted to get him in.”

“It just raises the level for everything that we do. All you have to do is have a conversation with him to understand that. The big thing now is that we have to do the work.”