Kevin McHugh “happy with a lot of players that have come in” after Harps’ friendly against Galway

It was another step in the right direction for Finn Harps as a lot of new faces were in the fold for their pre-season friendly against Galway United at Finn Park.

The game ended 32 but it was a very fruitful outing for Kevin McHugh’s side who found themselves in limbo when Derry City pulled out of yesterday’s scheduled friendly at late notice.

McHugh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the game and was happy with how things are progressing – he also addressed the disappointment of Derry cancelling the aforementioned friendly at late notice…

2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News, Audio

NATO countries warn Trump’s tariff threat could trigger ‘downward spiral’ in Europe and US relations

18 January 2026
missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns raised for 17-year-old missing from Derry

18 January 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in altercation in Derry

18 January 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in Galway collision

18 January 2026
