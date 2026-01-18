Kevin McHugh “happy with a lot of players that have come in” after Harps’ friendly against Galway

It was another step in the right direction for Finn Harps as a lot of new faces were in the fold for their pre-season friendly against Galway United at Finn Park.

The game ended 32 but it was a very fruitful outing for Kevin McHugh’s side who found themselves in limbo when Derry City pulled out of yesterday’s scheduled friendly at late notice.

McHugh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the game and was happy with how things are progressing – he also addressed the disappointment of Derry cancelling the aforementioned friendly at late notice…