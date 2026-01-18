Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McGuinness says “we got what we wanted” out of Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness

Donegal won three games in six days to clinch this year’s Dr. McKenna Cup.

A victory over Antrim last Sunday was followed by a Wednesday night win over Derry and Jim McGuinness’ side then ended a good week with a 2-17 to 0-10 cup-winning performance against Monaghan at Healy Park last night.

Speaking to the assembled media, which included The Donegal News Sports Editor Ryan Ferry, McGuinness said his team got what they wanted out of the competition ahead of next weekend’s NFL Division 1 league opener against Dublin at Croke Park…

 

Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in Galway collision

18 January 2026
EP Plenary session - Need to fight the systematic problem of gender based violence in Europe
News, Audio

MEP Walsh appointed lead negotiator of EU’s largest funding programme for research and innovation

18 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Seven people remain in custody on suspicion of murdering man in Derry

18 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-16 192152
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rosemount in Letterkenny should be named as an Architectural Conservation Area – Kavanagh

18 January 2026
Advertisement

