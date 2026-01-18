McGuinness says “we got what we wanted” out of Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal won three games in six days to clinch this year’s Dr. McKenna Cup.

A victory over Antrim last Sunday was followed by a Wednesday night win over Derry and Jim McGuinness’ side then ended a good week with a 2-17 to 0-10 cup-winning performance against Monaghan at Healy Park last night.

Speaking to the assembled media, which included The Donegal News Sports Editor Ryan Ferry, McGuinness said his team got what they wanted out of the competition ahead of next weekend’s NFL Division 1 league opener against Dublin at Croke Park…