MEP Walsh appointed lead negotiator of EU’s largest funding programme for research and innovation

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh has been appointed lead negotiator for the European People’s Party on Horizon Europe, the largest funding programme in the EU for research and innovation.

She will act as the rapporteur on the Agriculture Committee’s opinion on the future direction and funding of the programme for the 2028–2034 period.

The proposed funding envelope for the next programme period is almost double that of the current cycle, increasing to €175 billion.

MEP Walsh says she plans to prioritise Irish farming families and businesses in securing funding:

