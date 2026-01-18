NATO countries warn Trump’s tariff threat could trigger ‘downward spiral’ in Europe and US relations

Eight NATO countries have warned that Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs could trigger a “dangerous downward spiral” in relations between Europe and the US.

In a joint statement, the countries said they stand firmly with Denmark and the people of Greenland, after rejecting the US president’s suggestion that Washington should take control of the territory.

A meeting of European Finance Ministers will take place tomorrow, which will be attended by Tanaiste Simon Harris.

Shona Murray Europe Correspondent with Euronews explains where US concerns over security have emerged from: