Rosemount in Letterkenny should be named as an Architectural Conservation Area – Kavanagh

Donegal County Council is to consider designation the Rosemount area of Letterkenny as an Architectural Conservation Area.

The issue was raised this week by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says the area has a character of its own, and that deserves protection.

Planners say the motion is supported in principle and will be considered at the next available opportunity, although they pointed out that the Rosemount Terrace area is specifically provided for in the Letterkenny Plan as one of a number of long-established residential areas within and on the edge of the traditional town centre.

Cllr Kavanagh says it’s important that the area is preserved………..

