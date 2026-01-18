Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We didn’t react well to conceding the goal” – Mickey Funston

Bonagee United manager Mickey Funston

Bonagee United now find themselves five points adrift of last year’s champions Letterkenny Rovers at the summit of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.

A 1-0 home defeat to Kildrum Tigers combined with Letterkenny Rovers’ narrow 1-0 win over St. Catherine’s has left Mickey Funston’s side with a lot to do to claim league honours.

With that being said, Bonagee do have a game in hand over their Letterkenny rivals so Funston will be staying positive.

The Bonagee United manager spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game today and said the team didn’t react well to going a goal down in the first half…

2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News, Audio

NATO countries warn Trump’s tariff threat could trigger ‘downward spiral’ in Europe and US relations

18 January 2026
missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns raised for 17-year-old missing from Derry

18 January 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in altercation in Derry

18 January 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in Galway collision

18 January 2026
Advertisement

