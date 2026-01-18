“We didn’t react well to conceding the goal” – Mickey Funston

Bonagee United now find themselves five points adrift of last year’s champions Letterkenny Rovers at the summit of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.

A 1-0 home defeat to Kildrum Tigers combined with Letterkenny Rovers’ narrow 1-0 win over St. Catherine’s has left Mickey Funston’s side with a lot to do to claim league honours.

With that being said, Bonagee do have a game in hand over their Letterkenny rivals so Funston will be staying positive.

The Bonagee United manager spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game today and said the team didn’t react well to going a goal down in the first half…