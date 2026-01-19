ATU Donegal to receive investment of over €4m

ATU Donegal is set to see an investment of €4.12m under the Devolved Capital Grant allocation for higher education institutions.

This is part of a wider investment of €41m into Higher Education.

The Devolved Capital Grant can be used to support a number of works to higher education institutions such as small-scale building works, health and safety works, energy efficiency, access upgrades, refurbishment and equipment purchases or renewal including ICT.

Atlantic Technological University operates on nine campuses serving up to 30,000 with around 6,000 in Donegal across Letterkenny and Killybegs.