Donegal County Council urged to assess methods of improving traffic flow in Letterkenny

A Letterkenny councillor says Donegal County Council must consider and assess radical ways of improving traffic flow in Letterkenny.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine says there are several options the council should consider, including the scrapping of traffic lights beside McGinley Motors at the junction of Pearse Road and Justice Walsh Road, and the removal of the roundabout beside the new Dunnes Stores at the junction of Canal Road, Paddy Harte Road and Neil T Blaney Road,

Engineers say the lights referred to by Cllr Devine are vital from a safety point of view.

However, he believes the issue needs to be revisited:

