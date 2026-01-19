Darts: Donegal win the West Coast Challenge

Donegal are the West Coast Challenge Champions, beating host Limerick in the final, having had wins over Galway and Clare earlier in the tournament.

The groups started with Donegal playing Galway, where they won 11-2. Game 2 was a clean sweep victory of 13-0 of Clare 2 and only dropping 4 legs in the whole match! The final match in the group was a tight game versus Sligo A. Donegal fell short 8-5 with Sligo being the only team to beat Donegal. However, the Donegal men still topped their group.