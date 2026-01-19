DCC begins consultation on proposed variations to the County Development Plan

Proposed variations to the Donegal County Development Plan have gone to public consultation for a three week period.

The proposed variation includes new Area Plans for Dubgloe, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh Donegal Town and Killybegs, as well as the rezoning of some lands in Buncrana, Letterkenny and the Twin Towns.

The proposed variation also incorporates new Local Transport Plans, environmental assessments, and Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Reports.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning told today’s Greg Hughes these are important changes, and people should consider attending a series of workshops that begin tomorrow week…………..

Release in full –

Press Release

19/01/26

Council Publishes Proposed Variation (No.1) to the County Donegal Development Plan 2024-2030

Donegal County Council has published the Proposed Variation (No.1) to the County Development Plan 2024-2030 for public consultation between the 16th of January and the 13th of February 2026.

The Proposed Variation includes:

New Area Plans for An Clochán Liath, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh Donegal Town and Killybegs . These Area Plans will guide future planning and public investment decisions around housing, urban regeneration, transport, economic and community development in said towns and will replace the current Local Area Plans in the Seven Strategic Town Local Area Plan 2018-2024.

. These Area Plans will guide future planning and public investment decisions around housing, urban regeneration, transport, economic and community development in said towns and will replace the current Local Area Plans in the Seven Strategic Town Local Area Plan 2018-2024. An amendment of the Buncrana Area Plan by rezoning lands at Cockhill Buncrana from New Residential Phase 2 to new Residential Phase 1.

by rezoning lands at Cockhill Buncrana from New Residential Phase 2 to new Residential Phase 1. Amendments to the Letterkenny Plan on foot of Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) related rezonings and rezoning of proposed Natural Heritage Lands (pNHA) lands to Local Environment.

on foot of Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) related rezonings and rezoning of proposed Natural Heritage Lands (pNHA) lands to Local Environment. Amendments to the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Area Plan on foot of RZLT rezonings and rezoning of lands at Mullindrait, Stranorlar to Residential Phase 1.

The Proposed variation is also accompanied by Local Transport Plans for each new Area Plan and by environmental assessments including an Environmental Report, a Natura Impact Report and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report.

The Proposed Variation also seeks to meet the updated housing growth requirements contained in the recent NPF Implementation: Housing Growth Requirement Guidelines for Planning Authorities.

The Proposed Variation and associated land use zoning Maps, Local Transport Plans and Environmental Assessments are all available to view:

Online at consult.donegal.ie Proposed Variation — Donegal Dev Plan 2024-2030

at In Council Offices during their normal office hours (9am to 4:30pm)

during their normal office hours (9am to 4:30pm) in Council Libraries during their respective opening hours.

planningcpu@donegalcoco.ie ). Hard copies may also be obtained from the Central Planning Unit at (Contact 074 9153900 or).

The Council is also holding the following public drop-in events:

The public can make written submissions or observations on the Proposed Variation and associated documents between Friday 16th January 2026 and Friday 13th February 2026 inclusive:

Online: consult.donegal.ie

Email: planningcpu@ donegalcoco.ie

planningcpu@ donegalcoco.ie Post: Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622

A Chief Executive’s Report will be prepared on the submissions made during the public consultation. The Elected Members will consider said report prior to making any proposed material alterations to the Proposed Variation. Said Proposed Material Alterations will then be published for public consultation before the Elected Members decide to finalise the Proposed Variation.