DCC begins consultation on proposed variations to the County Development Plan

Proposed variations to the Donegal County Development Plan have gone to public consultation for a three week period.
The proposed variation includes new Area Plans for Dubgloe, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh Donegal Town and Killybegs, as well as the rezoning of some lands in Buncrana, Letterkenny and the Twin Towns.
The proposed variation also incorporates new Local Transport Plans, environmental assessments, and Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Reports.
Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning told today’s Greg Hughes these are important changes, and people should consider attending a series of workshops that begin tomorrow week…………..
Release in full –
Press Release
19/01/26
- New Area Plans for An Clochán Liath, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh Donegal Town and Killybegs. These Area Plans will guide future planning and public investment decisions around housing, urban regeneration, transport, economic and community development in said towns and will replace the current Local Area Plans in the Seven Strategic Town Local Area Plan 2018-2024.
- An amendment of the Buncrana Area Plan by rezoning lands at Cockhill Buncrana from New Residential Phase 2 to new Residential Phase 1.
- Amendments to the Letterkenny Plan on foot of Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) related rezonings and rezoning of proposed Natural Heritage Lands (pNHA) lands to Local Environment.
- Amendments to the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Area Plan on foot of RZLT rezonings and rezoning of lands at Mullindrait, Stranorlar to Residential Phase 1.
- Online at consult.donegal.ie and Proposed Variation — Donegal Dev Plan 2024-2030
- In Council Offices during their normal office hours (9am to 4:30pm)
- in Council Libraries during their respective opening hours.
- Online: consult.donegal.ie
- Email: planningcpu@
donegalcoco.ie
- Post: Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622