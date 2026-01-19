Derry City add Josh Thomas as the Candystrips head for Spanish training camp

The Derry City squad left for their pre-season training camp in Spain on Monday, but not before Tiernan Lynch announced that Swansea City striker, Josh Thomas, would be joining the club on an initial six-month loan deal just in time for the flight.

The 23-year old spent last season on loan at Drogheda, however a quad injury ruled him out for several months in the early part of the season.

The former Wales under-21 player did return to the side- eventually netting 6 times in 17 outings for Kevin Doherty’s team, before returning to Swansea in November.

The Derry boss feels they have got an impressive footballer: