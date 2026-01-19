Enoch Burke back in prison

Enoch Burke has been sent back to prison for a fifth time for contempt.

He was arrested this morning after once again showing up at Wilson’s Hospital School, despite being warned by a High Court judge to stay away.

Last Wednesday, Mr Justice Brian Cregan ordered the release of Enoch Burke from Mountjoy Prison to allow him properly prepare for an upcoming court case.

Before he did so, he reminded him of a pre-existing court order not to attend at Wilson’s Hospital School – from where he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Despite that, Mr Burke showed up at the school the next morning, and again the following day.

In light of that, the school reapplied to have him sent back to prison for a fifth time.

Mr Burke was arrested outside the school this morning and taken straight to the Four Courts in Dublin where Mr Justice Cregan approved his return to Mountjoy.

He has now spent a total of over 560 days behind bars for failing to obey the court order to stay away from the school.